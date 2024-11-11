Parody Account of Trump Calling Rahul Gandhi a 'Soros Agent' Goes Viral as Real

A screenshot of an X (formerly Twitter) post purportedly showing United States President-Elect Donald Trump responding to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's congratulatory message and calling him a "Soros agent" has gone viral online.

The post reads, "Thank you Indian soros agent @RahulGandhi, but let’s be clear- someone who betrays their own country, aligning with anti-India elements like @georgesoros to undermine his homeland, cannot truly support America or my vision. Best to focus on your own affairs, Rahul. (sic)"

Users sharing this screenshot have claimed that Trump insulted Gandhi.