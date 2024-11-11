Parody Account of Trump Calling Rahul Gandhi a 'Soros Agent' Goes Viral as Real

advertisement
A screenshot of an X (formerly Twitter) post purportedly showing United States President-Elect Donald Trump responding to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's congratulatory message and calling him a "Soros agent" has gone viral online.
The post reads, "Thank you Indian soros agent @RahulGandhi, but let’s be clear- someone who betrays their own country, aligning with anti-India elements like @georgesoros to undermine his homeland, cannot truly support America or my vision. Best to focus on your own affairs, Rahul. (sic)"
Users sharing this screenshot have claimed that Trump insulted Gandhi.
How did we find out the truth?: We checked Trump's account on X which goes by '@realDonaldTrump' and found no such post regarding Gandhi.
We also noticed that the viral screenshot carries a post from a parody account with username '@thedonaldtrumph' and the name is "Donald J. Trump Parody".
Here is a comparison between the parody account and the original account.
The bio of the said account also states that it is a "fan account".
It further states that this account is managed by one, Ashwini Shrivastava.
Shrivastava shared a post on 6 November 2024 saying, "“Hello, everyone! How are my replies from @thedonaldtrumph to Narendra Modi,Rahul Gandhi, @JustinTrudeau & Khalistanis?Some people are claiming this account @thedonaldtrumph is run by the BJP IT Cell, but I’m definitely not part of the IT Cell (sic)”
However, a post was indeed shared by Gandhi to congratulate Trump for his victory in US Presidential elections.
Conclusion: A post shared by a parody account under Donald Trump's name, calling Rahul Gandhi a "Soros agent", is going viral.
