Video of Rahul Gandhi Talking About 'Pump Generating Money' Is Clipped!

The video has been clipped and is being shared to claim that Gandhi spoke about a pump that generates money.
A video showing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, where he appears to talk about a pump that generates money is being shared on social media platforms to mock the leader.
How did we find out?: Using relevant keywords, we looked for more context on the video.
The result led us to a video titled, “Rahul Gandhi | Bharat Jodo Yatra | पैसों की कोई कमी नहीं हैं..हंसो मत” on news channel Aaj Tak’s verified YouTube channel.
This video’s description mentioned that it showed Gandhi speaking at a Bharat Jodo Yatra meeting in Nanded, Maharashtra.
Taking a cue from this, we looked for the video on the Indian National Congress’ verified YouTube channel.
Here, we came across a 29-minutes long video of Gandhi speaking at Nanded.
Speaking to the audience, Gandhi discussed how farmers and labourers, who toil day and night, do not get the fruits of their labour.
He shared an anecdote of meeting a young boy during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, who expressed the desire of becoming a software engineer. However, when Gandhi asked him whether he had used a computer, the boy replied that he had not, and that his school did not have one.
Gandhi said, “Why isn’t there a computer in the school? Because all of India’s wealth is going into the hands of two or three industrialists.”
He goes on the cite the same reasons for farmers not getting farm loan waivers and MSP (minimum support price) for their crop, and for labourers not getting jobs and wages under MNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act).
At the 12:06 mark in the video, Rahul Gandhi can be heard saying the parts in the viral clip.
He goes on to talk about how small and medium enterprise owners were adversely affected by demonetisation and the implementation of the GST (Goods and Services Tax), before talking about how demonetisation severely affected the working class.
Conclusion: Evidently, a video of Rahul Gandhi talking about farmers and labourers not being compensated adequately for their hard work was clipped and shared with a misleading claim that Gandhi spoke about a pump that generates money.
