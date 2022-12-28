Fact-Check: Did Rahul Gandhi Say 'Yatra Will Stop If It Doesn't Work?

Fact-check: Rahul Gandhi spoke about his t-shirt, not the yatra.
An eight-second video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, where he can be heard saying "Will continue for as long as it can, will stop if it doesn't work," is going viral on social media.
The claim, along with the video, suggests that Gandhi's remark was in reference to the Bharat Jodo Yatra.
Who shared the video?: The video has been shared by several users on social media, including BJP Delhi's General Secretary, Kuljeet Singh Chahal. Party's IT Cell head Amit Malviya, too, shared the video but didn't directly link it to the yatra.
(Similar posts can be seen here and here.)
What's the truth?: The video was shot at the Congress headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday, 28 December, where Gandhi was present for the party's foundation day celebrations.
In the video, Gandhi can be seen answering a reporter's question about his t-shirt and not the Bharat Jodo Yatra.
How did we find that out?: We spoke to the TV9 reporter, Kumar Vikrant Singh, who asked Gandhi the question.
Singh told The Quint that he questioned Gandhi about his t-shirt to which he responded, "It (t-shirt) will continue as long as it can, when it does not work, we will stop it."
We also contacted Siddharth Sharma, a reporter from Asian News International (ANI), who told us that he shot the video on his phone. He also shared the clip with us.
In the video, the following conversation can be heard:
Reporter: Will you keep wearing the t-shirt?
Gandhi: It (t-shirt) will continue as long as it can, when it does not work, we will stop it.
The clip was also shared by the Nitin Agarwal, national coordinator of the Congress. Gandhi's audio was clearer in this video.
Conclusion: Clearly, Rahul Gandhi's remark about his t-shirt was shared falsely as a remark about the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra.
