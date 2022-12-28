Fact-Check: Did Rahul Gandhi Say 'Yatra Will Stop If It Doesn't Work?

An eight-second video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, where he can be heard saying "Will continue for as long as it can, will stop if it doesn't work," is going viral on social media.

The claim, along with the video, suggests that Gandhi's remark was in reference to the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Who shared the video?: The video has been shared by several users on social media, including BJP Delhi's General Secretary, Kuljeet Singh Chahal. Party's IT Cell head Amit Malviya, too, shared the video but didn't directly link it to the yatra.