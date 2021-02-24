No, Priyanka Didn’t Snub Rape Survivor’s Family From Rajasthan

To ascertain the sequence of events, we watched the LIVE streaming of Priyanka Gandhi’s address in Mathura on Tuesday, 23 February that was aired on Congress’ official handle.

At 08:50 minutes, Priyanka stopped her speech and can be seen walking down the stage. A person present on the stage says on the mic, “Didi neeche aa rahi hain, kripya rukein (Didi is coming down, kindly wait).”

In the background one can hear people on the stage saying, “Aane do, aane do usko (let them come).”

The LIVE feed was then cut as Congress leader walked down from the stage, and it resumed once she took the podium again.

The same visuals were shared by news outlets such as ANI and Hindustan Times, among others.