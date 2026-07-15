Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Video From Hong Kong Falsely Shared As IRGC Headquarters on Fire Amid US Attacks

Video From Hong Kong Falsely Shared As IRGC Headquarters on Fire Amid US Attacks

We found out that the fire broke out in Hong Kong and dates back to November 2025.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A video has been going viral on the internet claiming to show&nbsp;IRGC Headquarters in Tehran, Iran, burning after US strikes.</p></div>
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A video has been going viral on the internet claiming to show IRGC Headquarters in Tehran, Iran, burning after US strikes.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

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A video has been going viral on the internet claiming to show the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Headquarters in Tehran, Iran, burning after strikes by the United States of America.

  • The video, uploaded by X user @ConservBrief, garnered over 309.4 thousand views.

  • The video is being shared amid ongoing US-Iran attacks.

An archived version of this claim can be found here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

Is it true?: No, the video shows a fire that broke out in a residential complex in Hong Kong's Tai Po district in 2025.

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How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a couple of accounts sharing the same video, stating that the video shows a fire in Hong Kong.

  • An Instagram account, 36quaidesorfevres, shared the video on 28 November 2025, with the caption "Hong Kong: At least 128 dead and around 200 missing in a massive building fire." (translated from French)

The video shows a fire in Hong Kong.

(Source: Instagram/Screenshot)

News reports: Reuters reported on the incident, stating that the fire broke out on 26 November 2025 in a residential complex in Hong Kong's northern Tai Po district.

Reuters reported on the incident. 

(Source: Reuters/Screenshot)

  • Al Jazeera reported that at least 94 people had died and 279 were missing as of 28 November 2025.

  • According to the report, the blaze was Hong Kong's deadliest in over 100 years.

The report by Al Jazeera

(Source: Al Jazeera/Screenshot)

Conclusion: The video shows a fire that broke out in a residential complex in Hong Kong's Tai Po district.

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