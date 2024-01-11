Fact-Check: No, All Indians Will Not Receive ₹2,000 in Bank Accounts Under PMJDY

The link shared with these viral graphic cards is bogus and does not take its users to the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana's official website.
A graphic, purportedly related to the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), which claims all Indians are eligible to receive ₹2,000 in their bank accounts while providing a link to receive the amount has gone viral on social media.
How did we find out?: We looked for news reports regarding an official announcement of this kind, but did not find any.
Under the viral graphic, we saw that the link provided for receiving ₹2,000 in one's bank account was 'www.pmjdyan-dhan.in'.
Any official website linked to the government or its schemes has the text 'gov' in the link or URL.
In this case, the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana's official website is 'www.pmjdy.gov.in.'
If you click the link: It leads you to a bogus website, which shows this page.
Most of the page, apart from the 'Scratch card' square, is static, which means that it does not respond to any inputs.
On scratching the central portion with the cursor on multiple occasions, the page always showed the same amount, ₹1,995.
The link visible at the top of this page now read 'sterling.hospitals.shop' instead of 'pmjdyan-dhan'.
Moreover, when we entered 'pmjdyan-dhan' in the address bar of our browser, it said that the website could not be reached.
More on this website: We used online domain tools to obtain more information regarding both bogus websites.
As per Domain Tools, the website 'pmjdyan-dhan.in' does not exist and can be purchased.
Using the same tool for details about 'sterling.hospitals.shop', we learned that the website was a recently registered one, in the USA's Florida.
If this was a genuine website for a scheme by the Indian government, it would likely be registered in India.
This is the case with the legitimate website for PMJDY, which was registered in Mumbai, Maharashtra.
Conclusion: The viral claim regarding the PMJDY scheme is false. The link provided is bogus.
