AI-Generated Image Viral as PM Modi Visited Sonia Gandhi in Hospital

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A photo showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi alongside veteran Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, who is seen lying in a hospital bed, along with Members of Parliament Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, is being shared on social media with the claim that PM Modi visited her during her illness.
According to reports, Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Delhi’s Gangaram Hospital on 24 March.
What we found: At first, we ran a Google reverse image search on the viral image, however, we did not find any credible sources to prove the claim.
This led us to check for news reports to check whether PM Modi visited Mrs Gandhi in the hospital however, there were no news reports to prove this claim.
Team WebQoof, then, closely examined the viral image and noticed that Mrs Gandhi's thumb was not visible in the photo. Additionally, the image appeared extremely smooth in texture, almost staged.
We, then, ran the image on AI-detection tool Hive Moderation which revealed that the viral visual was 99.9 percent created using AI.
Conclusion: The viral image showing PM Modi visiting Mrs Gandhi in the hospital is AI-generated and not real.
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