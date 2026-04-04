Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019AI-Generated Image Viral as PM Modi Visited Sonia Gandhi in Hospital

AI-Generated Image Viral as PM Modi Visited Sonia Gandhi in Hospital

AI-detection tool Hive Moderation concluded that the -image was AI-generated.

Khushi Mehrotra
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-Check:&nbsp;AI-detection tool Hive Moderation concluded that the -image was AI-generated. </p></div>
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Fact-Check: AI-detection tool Hive Moderation concluded that the -image was AI-generated.

(Source: The Quint)

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A photo showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi alongside veteran Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, who is seen lying in a hospital bed, along with Members of Parliament Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, is being shared on social media with the claim that PM Modi visited her during her illness.

According to reports, Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Delhi’s Gangaram Hospital on 24 March.

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: Facebook)

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.) We also received a query about this on our WhatsApp tipline number.

Is the claim true?: No, the claim is false as this image is created using artificial intelligence (AI).

Also ReadAI Image Shared as Littered Ground After PM Modi's Rally in West Bengal

What we found: At first, we ran a Google reverse image search on the viral image, however, we did not find any credible sources to prove the claim.

  • This led us to check for news reports to check whether PM Modi visited Mrs Gandhi in the hospital however, there were no news reports to prove this claim.

  • Team WebQoof, then, closely examined the viral image and noticed that Mrs Gandhi's thumb was not visible in the photo. Additionally, the image appeared extremely smooth in texture, almost staged.

Here is a close-up of the image.

(Source: Altered by The Quint) 

  • We, then, ran the image on AI-detection tool Hive Moderation which revealed that the viral visual was 99.9 percent created using AI.

Here are the results by Hive Moderation.

(Source: Hive Moderation) 

Conclusion: The viral image showing PM Modi visiting Mrs Gandhi in the hospital is AI-generated and not real.

Also ReadThis Image of Congress’ Sonia Gandhi With Jeffrey Epstein Is AI-Generated
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(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

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