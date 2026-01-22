Did PM Narendra Modi Push Aside BJP President Nitin Nabin From Camera Frame? No!

advertisement
A video showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi walking alongside Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) new President Nitin Nabin is going viral on social media platforms.
What's the claim?: An X (formerly Twitter) premium user shared the clip with a caption that said, "Newly selected BJP President tried to come between Modi and the camera. Then this happened. A security guard at the Congress office is respected more than the BJP President in BJP."
The post insinuated that PM Modi had pushed Nabin aside from the camera frame.
What's the truth?: The video has been clipped to mislead the viewers. A longer version showed PM Modi guiding Nabin to offer floral tribute first.
This meant that the viral claim was false.
How did we find that out?: Team WebQoof performed a Google Lens search on the keyframes of the viral video and found a longer version uploaded on the official X handle of IANS.
It was posted on 20 January with a caption that said, "Delhi: PM Narendra Modi, BJP National President Nitin Nabin, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, JP Nadda, and senior party leaders pay homage to Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya at the BJP headquarters."
One can see that PM Modi puts his hand behind Nabin's back and points him to offer the floral tribute first. After this, PM Modi could be seen offering flowers to the statues of Mukherjee and Upadhyaya.
On his official X handle, the BJP President had shared visuals from the same incident on 20 January.
The photos showed PM Modi waiting in the background as Nabin offers his floral tribute.
Conclusion: It is clear that the viral video is clipped and is being shared with an incorrect claim.
