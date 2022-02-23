No, PM Modi Wasn’t Waving at an Empty Ground in Uttar Pradesh

The claim states that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is waving at empty ground.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
An unclear video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi waving is being shared on social media to claim that he is waving at an empty field in Uttar Pradesh.
The claim comes in the backdrop of the fourth phase of polling in the state, which is currently underway.
However, we found that the video was from the PM's campaign rally in UP's Unnao on 20 February. Modi waved at the crowd who had gathered on their terrace and near the buildings to get a glimpse of him.
CLAIM
The video is being shared on social media to claim that PM Modi is waving "to fields, trees and building".
An archive of thee tweet can be seen here.
WHAT WE FOUND
Using the InVID WeVerify Google Chrome extension, we extracted keyframes from the viral video and conducted a reverse image search on some of them.
A Google reverse image search result led us to a news report on the website of Asianet News Hindi on 20 February which read that Modi was at a campaign rally in Unnao.
PM Modi was in Unnao.
We then searched with relevant keywords on YouTube to search for the video and found the video posted on the YouTube channel of news agency ANI.
The viral part can be seen from 0:05-0:24 secs.
We also found the visuals on ANI's Twitter channel. Further, looking carefully at the visuals, one can see the crowd.
Crowd at UP's Unnao.
Crowd at UP's Unnao.
Clearly, a video where PM Modi waved at the crowd in Unnao is being falsely shared to claim that he is waving at an empty ground.
