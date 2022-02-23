No, PM Modi Wasn’t Waving at an Empty Ground in Uttar Pradesh

An unclear video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi waving is being shared on social media to claim that he is waving at an empty field in Uttar Pradesh.

The claim comes in the backdrop of the fourth phase of polling in the state, which is currently underway.

However, we found that the video was from the PM's campaign rally in UP's Unnao on 20 February. Modi waved at the crowd who had gathered on their terrace and near the buildings to get a glimpse of him.