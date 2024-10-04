Old Video of Pills Being Found Inside a Cake Revived With False Claims

advertisement
A video showing a person breaking apart a packaged cake and finding two pills inside it is being widely shared on the internet as a recent incident.
What have users said?: People have shared the clip with a caption in Hindi which loosely translated to, "Death is all around you. A new cake created by heretic Jihadis has hit the market. Lupo company's cake has a tablet inside it which paralyses children, please send this video to your friends, sold only in Hindu region. Take care of your child and yourself."
What are the facts?: The claim is false. The video has been available online since 2019 and showed a product named 'Luppo' by a Turkish company called Solen. The same claim was debunked in 2019.
How did we find that out?: Using the help of Google Lens, we conducted a reverse image search and found the same visuals uploaded on a YouTube channel named 'BasNews'.
About the product manufacturer: We searched on Google and found that the product named 'Luppo' comes under the Solen brand, which is a company based in Solen.
As per the website, the company falls within the scope of Global Food Safety management and its certified at AA+.
Hints in the viral video: Further, we noticed a package named 'Aspilic' in the background of the viral video. On searching for it on Google, we found that it is also a Turkish-based company that sells meat products.
What did the company say?: A Turkish fact-checking website, Teyit, had contacted Solen in 2019 regarding the viral claim. The company shared multiple laboratory reports with Teyit that showed the product's manufacturing process passing the audit.
It further said that several deformations on the top layer of the product could be seen, which indicated the possibility of a person manually inserting the tablets.
A repeated claim: Team WebQoof had debunked a similar claim in 2021, when it was shared on social media platforms with users linking it to India and with a false communal colour. You can read our full report here.
Conclusion: It is clear that the video is old and is being shared with a false claim.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)