‘Why No Masks?’ BJP Leader Shares Old Image of AAP Minister

The head of media department for Delhi BJP, Naveen Kumar, shared the photo with a caption that read, “दिल्ली सरकार के मंत्री @kgahlot जी कम से कम सिविल डिफेन्स के बच्चों के चेहरे पर मास्क तो लगवा देते #COVID19 को बिलकुल हलके में ले रखा हैं आपने तो ,न तो कोई सोशल डिस्टेंस हैं न किसी के चेहरे पर मास्क हैं | 2000 रु का चालान क्या सिर्फ आम जनता को परेशान करने के लिए हैं क्या..?@ANI”

[Translation: Respected Delhi government minister @kgahlot, at least ask the civil defence volunteers to put masks on their faces. You have taken COVID-19 lightly. Neither are the children wearing a mask nor are they following the norm of social distancing. Is the Rs 2000 fine only to harass the general public?]

The same photos were also tweeted by Khemchand Sharma, a spokesperson for Delhi BJP and a member of BJP's national IT/SM campaign committee for 2019.