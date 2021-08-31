Old Video Shared to Claim Pfizer CEO Didn't Take COVID-19 Vaccine

An old video interview of Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla with CNBC's Squawk Box has been circulating on social media to claim that he has not taken the COVID-19 vaccine yet.

The clip attempts to further the anti-vaccination narrative by trying to show that even the manufacturers of the vaccine do not trust it themselves.

However, we found that the video interview is from December 2020. Bourla is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and took the second dose of the vaccine on 10 March as per his social media posts.