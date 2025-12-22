This Video Doesn’t Show Visuals From Messi’s Goat India Tour in Ahmedabad

advertisement
A video which shows people with bands in their hands singing and swaying their arms on a song is being shared on social media platforms as recent visuals from Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.
The clip carried text that said, "Now finally people will understand why most events are done in Gujarat Narendra Modi stadium after watching Messi today's event (sic)."
(An archive of a similar claim can be accessed here.)
What are the facts?: We found that the viral video dates back to January of this year and shows music band Coldplay's concert that was held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
This meant that the claim was misleading.
How did we find that out?: On conducting a Google Lens search on the keyframes of the viral video, we found similar visuals posted on an X handle named '@seriousfunnyguy'.
The video was shared on 26 January and its caption indicated that the visuals were from the Coldplay's concert held in Ahmedabad.
This made it clear that the visuals predated the recent GOAT India Tour of the footballer.
Team WebQoof found more visuals from the concert shared on the official YouTube channel of MyGovIndia.
It was posted on 26 January with a caption that said, "Coldplay Live at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad."
Conclusion: Evidently, the video is old and is being incorrectly shared as recent visuals from GOAT India Tour.
