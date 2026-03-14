Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Machli Mandi Fire Incident Viral as Vde of Attack on India-Israel Drone Plant

Machli Mandi Fire Incident Viral as Vde of Attack on India-Israel Drone Plant

Prima facie evidence suggested that the fire was caused by a short circuit incident.

Khushi Mehrotra
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-Check: This video shows a fire incident in Machli Mandi, Uttam Nagar, Delhi.&nbsp;</p></div>
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Fact-Check: This video shows a fire incident in Machli Mandi, Uttam Nagar, Delhi. 

(Source: The Quint)

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A video showing a massive fire is being shared to claim that it shows a joint Indian and Israeli drone manufacturing centre in New Delhi which had been attacked.

  • The claim further stated that around 50 workers, including Indians and Israelis, may have been killed in the incident.

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: X/Screenshot) 

(Archives of similar claims can be found here, here and here.)

Is the claim true?: No, the claim is false as this video shows a fire incident in Delhi’s Machli Mandi situated in Uttam Nagar. The incident took place in March 2026.

Also ReadThis Video Does Not Show People Protesting Outside Israeli Embassy in Delhi

What we found: At first, we divided the viral clip into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.

  • It led us a post featuring the same viral clip on X by the Press Trust of India from 12 March.

  • The post’s caption noted, “Massive fire breaks out in Uttam Nagar near Machhli Mandi. Firefighting operations underway. More details are awaited.” (sic) Conc

Team WebQoof then conducted a relevant keyword search and found a report by the Indian Express, which noted that while investigations were still underway, the police suspected that some shops and some huts nearby were engulfed in the fire.

Prime facie, the cause of the fire is stated to be a short circuit.

Conclusion: This video shows a fire at Machli Mandi in Delhi and not at a drone manufacturing plant.

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