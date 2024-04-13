No, This Video Does Not Show People Attacking Ashok Tanwar’s Car in Sirsa

A video of several people attacking a car is being shared to claim that it shows a recent incident of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Sirsa candidate Ashok Tanwar's car being attacked.

What have users said?: Those sharing the video have said, "Ashok Tanwar is the BJP candidate from Sirsa. Earlier he enjoyed the confidence of Rahul Gandhi & was Haryana PCC chief. He defected, now his constituency is chasing him away. PS : this wasn't a one off, such scenes are being witnessed, across Haryana."