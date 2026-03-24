Old Clip Viral as Bajrang Dal Lathi-Charged by Police in Delhi’s Uttam Nagar

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A video showing police lathi-charging a crowd is circulating on social media with the claim that it shows action against Bajrang Dal members during Eid in Uttam Nagar, Delhi.
Some context: Tensions gripped Uttam Nagar following the death of 26-year-old Dalit man Tarun during Holi, escalating communal unrest in the area. Ahead of Eid, videos warning of potential disturbances circulated on social media, prompting heightened security during the celebrations.
What we found: At first, we divided the clip into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.
It led us to an article by Public TV featuring the same viral clip. It noted that the police administration lathi-charged cow vigilantes in Baran, Rajasthan on .
Team WebQoof conducted a keyword search and found a Patrika News report stating that the incident took place on 9 February, when police used force against cow vigilantes and members of several Hindu organisations protesting outside the Pratap Chowk police outpost, demanding an investigation after a severed cow head was discovered.
Additionally, we found social media posts from February noting the police's action against these cow vigilantes in Baran. You can view them here and here.
Google Maps location: We were able to locate 'Pratap Chowk,' on Google Maps and found the pink police booth shown in the viral clip, as well.
Conclusion: An old, unrelated clip is being falsely shared as police action on Bajrang Dal on Eid in Uttam Nagar, Delhi.
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