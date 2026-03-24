Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Old Clip Viral as Bajrang Dal Lathi-Charged by Police in Delhi’s Uttam Nagar

Old Clip Viral as Bajrang Dal Lathi-Charged by Police in Delhi’s Uttam Nagar

We were able to trace this clip to February as one from Rajasthan and not Delhi's Uttam Nagar, as claimed.

Khushi Mehrotra
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-Check: This video is from Rajasthan and not Delhi.&nbsp;</p></div>
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Fact-Check: This video is from Rajasthan and not Delhi. 

(Source: The Quint) 

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A video showing police lathi-charging a crowd is circulating on social media with the claim that it shows action against Bajrang Dal members during Eid in Uttam Nagar, Delhi.

Some context: Tensions gripped Uttam Nagar following the death of 26-year-old Dalit man Tarun during Holi, escalating communal unrest in the area. Ahead of Eid, videos warning of potential disturbances circulated on social media, prompting heightened security during the celebrations.

An archive of the post can be found here

(Source: Instagram/Screenshot) 

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is the claim true?: No, the claim is false as this video is from Rajasthan's Baran district and not Delhi.

Also ReadOld, Unrelated Video Shared as People Celebrating Holi on Eid in Uttam Nagar

What we found: At first, we divided the clip into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.

  • It led us to an article by Public TV featuring the same viral clip. It noted that the police administration lathi-charged cow vigilantes in Baran, Rajasthan on 11 February.

Here is a screengrab of the visual.

(Source: Public TV/Screenshot) 

  • Team WebQoof conducted a keyword search and found a Patrika News report stating that the incident took place on 9 February, when police used force against cow vigilantes and members of several Hindu organisations protesting outside the Pratap Chowk police outpost, demanding an investigation after a severed cow head was discovered.

  • Additionally, we found social media posts from February noting the police's action against these cow vigilantes in Baran. You can view them here and here.

Google Maps location: We were able to locate 'Pratap Chowk,' on Google Maps and found the pink police booth shown in the viral clip, as well.

Here is a preview of the Google Maps location.

(Source: Google Maps/Screenshot)

Conclusion: An old, unrelated clip is being falsely shared as police action on Bajrang Dal on Eid in Uttam Nagar, Delhi.

Also ReadOld, Unrelated Video Viral as Protest Against BJP for the New UGC Guidelines
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(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

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