Fact-Check: False Claim About Omar Abdullah & Sachin Pilot Goes Viral

Fact-check: A viral video showing Payal Abdullah talking about Omar Abdullah is being falsely linked with Sachin Pilot's sister, Sarika Pilot.
A video showing Payal Abdullah talking about her separation with former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is going viral on social media.
In the video, she also mentions about demanding Rs 15 lakh as maintenance from Abdullah for her children and house rent.
The claim: It states that she is the sister of former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot who renounced Hindu religion to marry Omar and is 'suffering' now.
An archive can be seen here.
(Archives of similar claims can be seen here and here.)
Is that really Pilot's sister?: The claim is false.
The video shows Payal Abdullah, also known as Payal Nath (maiden name), who separated from Omar Abdullah in 2011.
Payal Abdullah is unrelated to Pilot.
However, Pilot's wife Sara Pilot is Omar's sister.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a relevant keyword search and came across the entire interview of Payal Abdullah shared by ABP News on 12 September 2016.
The viral video starts in the extended version from 0:28 timestamp.
In the video, she mentions that she is Payal Abdullah, Omar Abdullah's legal wife.
Details about the woman in the video, Payal Abdullah:
According to reports, Omar confirmed his separation with his wife Payal in 2011, after 17 years of marriage.
We also checked Getty Images, a stock image website, for the duo's pictures.
We found a photo from 2009 that showed the woman as seen in the viral video.
The caption stated that it showed Omar with his wife, Payal, after voting in the local elections.
Now, details about Sachin Pilot's sister mentioned in the claim:
The viral video does not show Sarika Pilot who is Sachin Pilot's sister.
According to Mint, Sarika Pilot, runs two companies, Concept Studio (India) Pvt Ltd and One Source Energy Pvt Ltd, along with her husband Vishal Chaudhary.
We found a picture of the brother-sister duo on Getty Images from 2000.
The caption stated that it showed Sarika Pilot consoling her brother, Sachin Pilot at their father, Rajesh Pilot's funeral.
Clearly, the woman seen in the image does not match with the one in the viral video.
On comparing the visuals, we could confirm that the viral video shows Payal Abdullah and not Sarika Pilot.
The viral video shows Payal Abdullah, notPilot's sister.
Is Pilot connected to the Abdullah family?: Yes, but not as the claim suggests.
Pilot tied knots with Omar's sister, Sara Abdullah (now Sara Pilot) on 15 January 2004.
Here's a picture from Getty Images of Sara Pilot with Adbullah from 2014.
Recent updates about Payal and Omar Abdullah: The Delhi High Court has ordered Abdullah to pay Rs 1.5 lakh per month as maintenance to his estranged wife.
The trial court had ordered him to pay Rs 75,000 per month after which Payal Abdullah moved the High Court seeking enhancement of the same.
Abdullah has also been asked to pay Rs 60,000 for the education of their son.
Conclusion: Clearly, the viral video shows Omar Abdullah's estranged wife Payal Abdullah who is not Sachin Pilot's sister.
