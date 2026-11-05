Old Videos From Argentina Falsely Linked to INDIA Bloc’s Rally in Delhi

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After the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc held its rally demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commission (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on 1 November 2026, social media users shared videos, claiming to show visuals of the event.
The first video claims to show an aerial view of the crowd gathered in support for the cause in Delhi.
The second video also shows an aerial view of a much larger crowd, and is being shared, claiming to show "billions" in support of Rahul Gandhi.
How did we find out the truth?: In some frames of the video, one can see large pieces of cloth resembling the Argentinian flag.
We then carried out a reverse image search using Google Lens, which led us to an Instagram post in Spanish, which had shared the same video on 18 December 2025.
When translated, it's caption mentioned that it showed visuals from when Argentinians were celebrating their national team's victory against France, securing the title at the 2022 FIFA Men's World Cup.
Another result was a video shared by Guardian Football on 19 December 2022, whose caption said that the video was shot near the Obelisk in Buenos Aires, while fans celebrated their team's win.
Taking a cue from these details, we attempted to geolocate the spot in the video, and found that it was indeed taken around the Obelisco in Buenos Aires.
The second video also showed similar signs, such as one frame showing people standing in Argentinian jerseys.
A similar reverse image search on this video led us to a Facebook post with the same video, shared on 21 December 2022.
This one was shared as one of the Argentinian team's victory parade after they returned home after winning the World Cup.
A keyword search showed us news reports which showed us similar visuals published by ESPN, CBS, and Business Insider.
Conclusion: Two videos of Argentinians celebrating their team's win in the 2022 FIFA Men's World Cup are being shared, where users have falsely linked to the INDIA bloc's rally in Delhi.
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