2023 Video of World Championship Semis Shared as One From Paris Olympics

A video showing a track relay race is being shared to claim that Team India qualified for the Paris Olympics final.
Who shared it?: This video was shared by retired Indian Police Services (IPS) officer Kiran Bedi on her official X (formerly Twitter) account.
(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)
Is this true?: This claim is false.
The video is old from 2023. It shows the 4x400 relay race of the semi-finals of the World Athletics Championship.
The athletic matches of the Paris Olympics start from 1 August.
What we found: We divided the video into multiple keyframes and ran a Google and Yandex reverse image searches on some of them.
We came across a post on X by Doordarshan Sports on 27 August 2023 that featured a part of the viral video.
Below is the comparison.
Doordarshan Sports posted the video with the caption, "#TeamIndia makes history with a stunning 4x400m relay 2nd place finish."
They added, "Phenomenal from India’s Anas, Amoj, Rajesh & Ajmal clocking a new Asian & National Record of 2:59.05 at World Championships."
Calcutta Times posted the same clip as the viral video on their Facebook page on 27 August 2023.
Incidentally, many users commented on Bedi's post, stating that the video from the 2023 World Athletics Championship.
We could also trace other posts on X and YouTube from August 2023 noting India qualifying the semi-finals of the tournament. You can view these here and here.
News platforms such as the Times of India and SportsStar covered India qualifying to the finals.
Paris Olympics Schedule: According to the schedule on the Olympics website, the athletic games will start on 1 August.
Conclusion: An old video from 2023 of the World Championship was incorrectly shared as one from the Paris Olympics.
