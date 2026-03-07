Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Old Clip Showing Massive Firing Falsely Linked to Recent Afghan-Pakistan Clashes

Old Clip Showing Massive Firing Falsely Linked to Recent Afghan-Pakistan Clashes

We were able to trace this video back to 2021 and not the recent standoff between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Khushi Mehrotra
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-Check: This video has been available on the internet since 2021.</p></div>
i

Fact-Check: This video has been available on the internet since 2021.

(Source: The Quint) 

advertisement

A video showing intense gunfire is being shared on social media as evidence of the clashes between Afghanistan and Pakistan border forces, recently.

Some context: Pakistan launched airstrikes in Afghanistan targeting alleged Tehreek-i-Taliban (TTP) militant camps, after which the Afghan Taliban retaliated with cross-border attacks, triggering intense clashes that Pakistan called an “open war.”

News outlets such as Times Now, the Economic Times and News24 also shared this video on their social media pages.

An archive of the post can be found here

An archive of the post can be found here

An archive of the post can be found here

(Source: Facebook) 

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is the claim true?: No, the claim is false as this video is available on the internet since 2021. As per some reports, it shows clashes in the Panjshir Valley when the Taliban took control of Afghanistan.

Also ReadPakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Escalates Into Open War With Airstrikes

What we found: At first, we divided the video into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.

  • It led us to a post on X featuring the same viral clip from 26 August 2021.

  • The video was uploaded by 'AlHadath' and noted, "Chilling scenes from the violent clashes in the Panjshir Valley."

  • We found another post on X from August 2021 claiming that the video was from the Panjshir valley.

Here is a preview of the post. 

(Source: X/Screenshot) 

  • We also found a post on X by Egyptian fact-checker Hossam ElHendy from 27 February.

  • The fact-checker had called out Reuters for also using this old clip and linking it to the present escalations between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

  • Additionally, as per a report by Al Jazeera from 22 August 2021, the Taliban sent several fighters towards the Panjshir Valley, the last region resisting their rule, when it took over most of Afghanistan that very year.

  • Anti-Taliban forces led by Ahmad Massoud had said that they were open to negotiations but prepared to fight if the Taliban attempted to seize the valley.

Conclusion: Team WebQoof was able to establish that the viral clip predates the recent escalations between Afghanistan and Pakistan and the clip is available on the internet since 2021.

Also ReadFact-Check: Old Video from 2022 Viral as Iran Missile Hitting King Fahd Bridge
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT