Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Escalates Into Open War With Airstrikes

On 27 February 2026, Pakistan launched airstrikes on Afghanistan’s capital Kabul and other major cities, declaring an “open war” after months of escalating border clashes. The military operations, which included Operation Ghazab lil Haq, resulted in significant casualties on both sides.

Afghanistan responded with retaliatory attacks, claiming to have captured Pakistani military posts and inflicted heavy losses. The conflict follows a breakdown in ceasefire negotiations and ongoing disputes over militant activity along the Durand Line.