Old Clip Shared as Sheikhs Dancing At Abu Dhabi's BAPS Hindu Mandir Inauguration

A video of people dressed in thobes (or thawbs) – the traditional white ankle-length robe worn by men in the Arabian peninsula – dancing around a man dressed in saffron robes is being shared on social media.

The claim: The video is being shared to claim that it shows 'Arab sheikhs' dancing around a Hindu idol, celebrating the inauguration of the BAPS Swaminarayan temple in Abu Dhabi, UAE.