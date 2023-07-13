Old Clip of Rahul Gandhi Eating at Restaurant Near Jama Masjid Viral as Recent

Fact-check: An old video of Rahul Gandhi visiting a restaurant in Delhi's Jama Masjid is being shared as a recent video.
A compilation of videos and photos showing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi entering and eating at a restaurant is going viral with a claim that he recently visited Old Delhi's Jama Masjid.
The viral claim takes a dig at Gandhi for indulging in non-vegetarian food in August, which is the holy month of Sawan, according to the Hindu calendar.
How did we find out the truth?: On conducting a relevant keyword search, we came across a YouTube video uploaded by news outlet, India Today, on 18 April.
The 52 seconds video completely matched with the viral video.
The text on the video read that Gandhi visited Al Jawahar restaurant in Jama Masjid, Delhi.
Detailed video on Gandhi's YouTube channel: We then also found an interview taken by food journalist Kunal Vijayakar.
This video was uploaded on Gandhi's YouTube channel on 22 April.
The video showed Gandhi answering Vijayakar's questions while eating food at the restaurant and street food stalls in Delhi.
Gandhi and Vijayakar at Al Jawahar restaurant in Delhi.
Confirmation from the restaurant: We contacted Al Jawahar restaurant who confirmed to us that Rahul Gandhi only visited them once in April.
They dismissed the claims about Gandhi visiting their restaurant recently in August.
We also found the viral video of Gandhi visiting and eating at their restaurant posted by them in April on their unverified Instagram handle.
Their video also carried an image at the end with matched with the images seen in the viral video.
Gandhi visited this restaurant at Delhi in April 2023.
Conclusion: While it's not clear if the Congress leader does indulge in eating non-vegetarian during the month of Sawan, it is clear that this is an old video of Gandhi visiting a restaurant in Delhi's Jama Masjid.
