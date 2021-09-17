Old Video of Karnataka's Jog Falls Circulated as Athirappally Falls in Kerala

The claim states that the photo is of the Athirappally falls in Kerala.
A video of a waterfall is being shared with the claim that it shows the Athirappally waterfall in Thrissur district of Kerala.
However, we found that the video is an old one from Jog Falls in Shimoga district of Karnataka. Assistant director of Karnataka tourism, Shimoga (or Shivamogga) district, confirmed the same to The Quint and shared with us a recent video of the waterfall.
The Sharavati river takes a spectacular plunge from a height of 830 ft in four distinct cascades – locally known as Raja, Rani, Roarer and Rocket. The famous destination attracts lakhs of tourists every year.
Claim
The video has been shared by filmmaker Parthiban Shanmugam with the same claim.
The video, posted on 14 September, has around 2,500 views at the time of writing this article.
What We Found
We looked into the video and found several elements from the video matched with the one that is claimed to be Athirappally falls.
Screengrab from viral vidro (L), Screengrab from Loksatta (R)
Next, we also reached out to a local reporter from Shimoga, who too confirmed that the video is from Jog Falls.
We also looked for the street view of Jog Falls on Google and found a photo of it.
Clearly, a video of the Jog Falls in Karnataka is being shared with the false claim that it is of Athirapally falls.
