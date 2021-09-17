Old Video of Karnataka's Jog Falls Circulated as Athirappally Falls in Kerala

A video of a waterfall is being shared with the claim that it shows the Athirappally waterfall in Thrissur district of Kerala.

However, we found that the video is an old one from Jog Falls in Shimoga district of Karnataka. Assistant director of Karnataka tourism, Shimoga (or Shivamogga) district, confirmed the same to The Quint and shared with us a recent video of the waterfall.

The Sharavati river takes a spectacular plunge from a height of 830 ft in four distinct cascades – locally known as Raja, Rani, Roarer and Rocket. The famous destination attracts lakhs of tourists every year.