Old Rally of Imran Khan’s Supporters Falsely Linked To Recent Pakistan Elections

A video of a huge crowd on a road is being shared to claim that it shows a recent rally in Lahore by Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan's supporters.
What are the users saying?: Those sharing wrote that the nation was with Khan and history was created on the streets of Lahore in support of him.
How did we find out?: We divided the viral video into multiple keyframes and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.
We found a video on Imran Khan's official YouTube channel from 18 March 2023.
It was uploaded with the title that read, "LIVE | Chairman PTI Imran Khan's Hearing In Judicial Complex Islamabad"
France 24 reported on 18 March 2023 that approximately 4,000 followers swarmed the building, hurling stones and bricks at police who responded with tear gas. Khan remained trapped in his vehicle.
To verify the location further, we checked Google Maps to trace the structures in the video.
According to Google Maps, the area in the video is the Srinagar Highway in Islamabad.
Pakistan Election Results: In the 266-seat Parliament, 101 seats have been bagged by independent candidates who were backed by former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).
This places it in first position, surpassing Nawaz Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) in the second spot. Nonetheless, PML-N holds the most seats with 75, making it the largest individual party in the national assembly.
Conclusion: Clearly, the claim is false. The video is old and not related to the recent elections in Pakistan.
