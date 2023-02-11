Old Video of Puppies Being Rescued is From Rajasthan's Udaipur And Not Turkey

Fact-check: This video of a dog and a person trying to rescue puppies is old and not from Turkey or Syria.
A video showing a dog and a person trying to rescue puppies from under the debris of a collapsed building in going viral on social media.
What's the claim?: The claim links this video to the recent earthquakes that happened in Turkey and Syria.
More than 23,000 lives have been lost due to these powerful earthquakes that hit these countries on 6 February.
How did we find out the truth?: We ran a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the video and came across a YouTube video shared in 2019.
The video was titled 'Mother dog helps rescuers dig for her buried puppies'.
It was uploaded on 28 August 2019 by Animal Aid Unlimited, an NGO and a street animal rescue center in India.
The viral video starts at 1:07 timestamp in the original video.
We compared the two videos and noticed similarities. However, the viral video was a flipped version of the original video.
This video is from 2019.
This video is from Udaipur, India.
The video's description stated that Animal Aid's rescuers arrived at a site where a house had collapsed to dig out the puppies who were stuck under the debris.
We also found the same video on the campaign's Facebook page.
Statement from the rescuers: We reached out to Raj Kishore Kumar from Animal Aid Unlimited who refuted the claims of the video being from Turkey and told us that this video dates back to August 2019.
"We received a call for help from Udaipur's Old City and reached the location to help the mother dog. She also started digging with us to rescue her puppies," he added.
Conclusion: An old video from India's Udaipur is being falsely linked with earthquaked that occured in Turkey and Syria.
