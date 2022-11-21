This Video Doesn't Show a BJP Candidate Being Garlanded With Shoes in Gujarat

Fact-check: The video is old and not from Gujarat as claimed.
An old video showing a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate being garlanded with shoes is going viral on social media in the backdrop of the upcoming Gujarat elections.
The clip also shows an old man rebuking the candidate.
How viral is the video?: The video is being shared widely on Twitter. One of the tweets has garnered more than 1,56,000 views with over 8,500 likes.
Where is this old video from?: This video dates back to 2018 and is from Dhamnod, Madhya Pradesh. It shows BJP candidate Dinesh Sharma, who was garlanded with shoes by a local when he was campaigning for the civic body elections in the state's Dhar district.
How did we find out the truth?: We ran a reverse image search of some of the keyframes of the viral video and found a news report from 2018 which carried a screenshot from the same video.
The report by English news channel NDTV was published on 8 January 2018.
It mentioned that Dinesh Sharma, a BJP candidate for Dhamnod Civic election, was garlanded with shoes while campaigning.
We also came across the same video uploaded on YouTube by news agency Asian News International (ANI) on 8 January 2018.
The video reports shows a byte of the man who had put the garland around Sharma. He states that he did this to highlight the acute water problem in the region.
It also carries Sharma's byte in which he can be heard saying that "these are our people and we will sit down and sort out all the issues."
Conclusion: Clearly, an old video from Madhya Pradesh is being shared to falsely claim that it is from Gujarat.
