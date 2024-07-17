Old Video Of A Man Assaulted In UK Shared As Recent Clip With Communal Angle

advertisement
A video showing a group of boys beating a man in a uniform is being shared on social media platforms.
Those sharing claimed that a traffic warden was robbed and beaten by Muslim boys over a parking ticket in the United Kingdom (UK).
Some users also wrote that such an incident occurred following the Labour Party's win in the recent elections.
Is this true?: While this incident did take place, it is not recent. It dates back to 2018 and took place in Birmingham, UK.
What We Found: We divided the video into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.
The results showed us multiple news reports from 2018 about a group of boys attacking and robbing a traffic warden in Birmingham, UK.
According to a story by The Independent from 14 November 2018, a teenager was facing jail time after pleading guilty to assaulting a traffic warden in broad daylight.
The attacker, Danyal Bashir, 19, was one of several individuals who kicked and stamped on Charlie Weston, the warden, on 14 September 2018 after he attempted to issue a ticket for an illegally parked car.
The story featured the same viral video as well.
Another report by The Sun from 17 September 2018 narrated the account of the victim, the warden who was attacked. Weston expressed his happiness to be alive following this attack.
The report had multiple frames placed in the story which matched with the viral video. Here are the similarities between the two.
Conclusion: An old video of a group of people attacking a traffic officer in UK is being shared as recent with a communal undertone.
