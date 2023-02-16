2015 Video of Army Officer's Funeral Falsely Linked to Pulwama Attack

The video shows the funeral of Colonel MN Rai, who was killed by militants in Kashmir in 2015.
A video of a young girl shouting the war cry of an army regiment and crying is being shared on social media linking it to the 2019 Pulwama attack, which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) personnel.
But...?: The video predates the Pulwama attack.
It dates back to January 2015 and shows Alka Rai, the daughter of the late Colonel MN Rai who was an officer of the 2/9 Gorkha Rifles.
Colonel Rai was reportedly killed by militants in Kashmir's Tral area, a day after he was awarded a Yudh Seva Medal on 26 January 2015.
How did we find out?: The video carries captions which show the young saying, "Keta 9GR ko," to which the people present respond with "Ho ke hoina."
Using this phrase as a search term, we looked more information regarding the viral video.
The search led us to a Facebook post carrying the same video, which was shared on 30 January 2015.
The video was shared in 30 January 2015.
The caption of the video identified the young girl as Colonel MN Rai's daughter.
Taking a cue from this, we looked for news reports on the Colonel's demise and came across one by The Indian Express from January 2015.
It mentioned that Colonel Rai was killed in a gun battle in Kashmir's Pulwama district, a day after being awarded a Yudh Seva Medal on Republic Day.
We also found a video report from 2015 on NDTV's verified YouTube channel.
The viral video could be seen at around 45-second mark.
Conclusion: A video of Colonel MN Rai's funeral dating back to 30 January 2015 is being incorrectly linked to the attack on a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel in Kashmir's Pulwama on 14 February 2019.
