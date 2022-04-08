From Bombs to Orchards, Understanding J&K Terrorism Through Pulwama

More than three years after the Pulwama suicide attack in February 2019, Danesh Rana’s “As Far As The Saffron Fields” takes up the really big question: what is the real face of terrorism in Kashmir? What made the suicide bomber, Adil Dar, ram a van full of explosives into the CRPF bus that resulted in the death of 40 CRPF personnel? In his latest non-fiction book, Rana has outlined his single-minded absorption of the intricacies of the terror ecosystem in Kashmir.

Rana’s subject, in a larger sense, is the emergence of social media-driven terrorism in the Kashmir Valley in the latter half of the 2010s, and its zenith with the Pulwama attack. There are numerous books that have tried to understand terrorism in Kashmir through various lenses. Rana has chosen to understand one of the most deadly terror attacks not only from the angle of what happened and who was behind it, but also through the stories of those who lost their lives.