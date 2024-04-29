Old Speech of Acharya Pramod Krishnam On Reservations Shared As Recent

Fact-Check: This video was shared by few Congress leaders.
(Source: Altered by The Quint)
A video of former Congress member Acharya Pramod Krishnam speaking against caste-based reservations is being shared on social media platforms.
What does he say?:
An archive of the post can be found here.
This post recorded 426.3K views at the time of writing this story. (Archives of similar claims can be found here, here and here.)
Is this true?: While Acharya Pramod did make this speech, it is not a recent one.
The speech was made by him in September 2023 in Haridwar. Acharya Pramod was a part of the Congress party at the time. He was expelled from the party on 10 February for 'indiscipline' and 'anti-party statements.'
How did we find out?: At first, we noticed a logo of 'BGT news' on the video.
Then, we ran a keyword search using "Acharya Pramod Krishnam Brahmins Caste BGT news."
We came across a video on Facebook on BGT's page of a longer version of the Acharya's speech.
onwards of the speech has gone viral and shared with the claim.
However, the video is not recent. It was uploaded on 26 September 2023.
Here is a close up of the date.
Another keyword search led us to a video byte given to news agency ANI by Acharya Pramod Krishnam.
He tells ANI that the video was a year old. He added that many Congress leaders were currently posting and making statements about it.
Acharya went on to say that the truth was he met Prime Minister Modi on 1 February, but his old speech was being connected to the PM and used against him.
He clarified that he was with the Congress party when he made on 24 September 2023.
Conclusion: An old video of Acharya Pramod Krishnam is being shared as recent with a misleading claim.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)