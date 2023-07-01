Old Video From Rajasthan Goes Viral as Muslims 'Boycotting' Hindus in Bengaluru

Fact-check: An old incident from Rajasthan is being shared as from Bengaluru along with false communal claims.
A video showing several men wearing skull caps listen to a man appealing to 'boycott Hindu owned businesses' including petrol pumps, medical shops and autos or taxis is being shared massively online.
The claim: It states that the video shows a group of Muslim announcing 'an economic boycott' of the Hindu-owned businesses in Bengaluru, Karnataka.
What's the truth?: This speech was made in Barmer, Rajasthan and in 2019.
Barmer police confirmed that the man making the speech in the video was a relative of a deceased in an accident and later, action was taken against the man speaking in the video.
How did we find out the truth?: We divided the video into multiple keyframes and performed reverse image search on some of the keyframes.
On doing this, we came across a tweet made by a user on 14 March 2023 carrying the same video.
Under this tweet the verified account of Barmer police had replied stating that this incident took place in 2019 in Barmer, Rajasthan.
The police also stated that the incident involved a bus accident in front of a petrol pump in Barmer that claimed one life and left three injured.
In a follow-up tweet, the Barmer police added that this video shows the locals and family members gathered to perform the last rites while they also staged a protest against the accused bus driver.
It added that necessary actions were taken.
The police stated that this is an old video from Rajasthan.
We also found a report shared by Patrika on 28 June 2019 which states that in Gagariya, Barmer, a man on a two-wheeler was killed by private bus, while three others riding pillion were injured.
It added that the bus driver was later booked.
Police confirm video's details: We reached out to Ramsar Police Station who dismissed the claims and said that the video is old and from Rajasthan.
He stated that the video showing the man making hate speech was a relative of the deceased and action was taken against the man speaking in the video.
We also learnt that the family of the individual deceased filed an FIR at Ramsar police station on 28 June 2019.
We obtained the FIR copy of the case which identified the deceased Maulvi Ghulam (40) along with others who were injured - Mirkhan (18), Irfan Khan (15) and Nizam (10).
According to the FIR filed by the family of the deceased, the bus driver was charged under section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), section 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life), and 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.
The incident happened in Rajasthan in 2019.
Conclusion: An old incident from Rajasthan is being shared as from Bengaluru along with false communal claims.
