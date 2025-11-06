Old Video Falsely Shared as One From Mumbai After Indian Women’s World Cup Win

advertisement
A video showing people in the street celebrating with flags and firecrackers is being widely shared on social media, shortly after the Indian team won their maiden title at the 2025 ICC Women’s World Cup on 2 November 2025.
What is the claim?: Those sharing the video have claimed that it shows "1st Celebration Scenes From Mumbai On Indian Women’s World Cup Win (sic)."
(Archived versions of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here, here, and here.)
Is it true?: No, the claim is false.
The video dates back to June 2024 and shows people celebrating the Indian men's cricket team's victory against South Africa in the T20 World Cup.
How do we know?: A simple reverse image search led us to Facebook video dated predating the recent win by 17 months.
It mentioned that the video was from Kolhapur, Maharashtra, and was shared with the hashtag "#T20WorldCup2024."
The Indian men's cricket team won the 2024 T20 World Cup after 1 1years on 29 June 2024, defeating the South African by seven runs.
The Quint had previously debunked a claim surrounding this video in June 2025, when it was shared as one showing people celebrating Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) maiden win in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
During verification, we came across a clearer version of the video which mentioned that the clip was shot in Kolhapur, Maharashtra.
It showed shop names in Marathi, including one which read 'Malkar Sweet Mart'.
We entered the shop's name on Google Maps, and found the same store on their 'Street View' feature, confirming that the video was shot in Kolhapur's Kavlapur.
Conclusion: An old video from 2024 is being shared to falsely claim that it shows people celebrating India's recent win 2025 ICC Women’s World Cup.
