Fact-Check: Heatwave Video From Pakistan Falsely Shared As One from Rajasthan

The video is from Pakistan's Karachi and dates back to 2018.
Khushi Mehrotra
WebQoof
Published:

Fact-Check: This video is from Pakistan, not Rajasthan. 

|

(Source: Altered by The Quint)

Fact-Check: This video is from Pakistan, not Rajasthan.
A video showing people on two-wheelers getting sprayed by water while driving on a road is being shared as one from Rajasthan, filmed during a heatwave.

An archive of the post can be found here

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

We also received a query about this on our WhatsApp tipline.

Is this true?: The claim is false as the video is from Pakistan and it dates back to 2018.

How did we find out?: At first, we noticed the logo of Pakistan's newspaper, 'The Dawn,' in the video.

Here is a close-up of the logo. 

  • We ran a relevant keyword and came across the same video on The Dawn's YouTube page. It was uploaded on 30 May 2018 titled, "Karachi walon ka garmi se bura haal." (People in Karachi suffer in the summer.)

  • Here is a comparison between the two videos.

Here is a comparison between the two.

The same video also went viral in 2019 with the same claim. You can view those archives here and here.

Conclusion: A video from Pakistan showing water being sprayed on motorists has been falsely shared as one from Rajasthan.

