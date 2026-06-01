Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Old Video Falsely Shared as One of Attack on Assam Rifles' Camp in Manipur

Old Video Falsely Shared as One of Attack on Assam Rifles' Camp in Manipur

The video dates back to 2 May and shows a forest fire near Choglamsar in Leh, Ladakh.

Aishwarya Varma
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An old video showing a forest fire in Leh is being shared with the false claim that it shows an attack on the Assam Rifles' camp in Manipur.</p></div>
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An old video showing a forest fire in Leh is being shared with the false claim that it shows an attack on the Assam Rifles' camp in Manipur.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

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A video of smoke billowing above the woods at a distance is being shared on social media.

The claim: The short clip is being shared with text which claims, "Manipur freedom fighters attacked a newly established Assam Rifles camp in the occupied Manipur outskirts area."

An archived version of this post can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here and here.)

Is it true?: No, the claim is false.

  • The video shows a forest fire in the Choglamsar area, in Leh, Ladakh.

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How did we find out the truth?: We ran a reverse image search on the clip, which led us to the same video posted on the Indo-Tibetan Border Police's (ITBP) verified social media accounts.

  • They had shared the post on 2 May, mentioning that their Leh-based units "swiftly responded to a forest fire reported near Indus river front, Choglamsar (Leh)," around 1 pm.

  • A keyword search for 'Choglamsar forest fire' led us to a news report by Aaj Tak shared on the same day, where the Deputy Director of the Fire and Service Department said that they received a call about a plantation fire at 1:10 pm.

  • He told Aaj Tak that they mobilised their team along with the Air Force and Army teams, who successfully brought the fire under control.

  • The Press Information Bureau's (PIB) fact-checking wing also addressed the viral claim, clarifying that the video was not from Manipur, but showed a fire in Leh.

Conclusion: An old video showing a forest fire in Leh is being shared with the false claim that it shows an attack on the Assam Rifles' camp in Manipur.

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