Old Video of BJP's Anirban Ganguly Being Attacked by People Shared As Recent

Fact-Check: Old video of attack on BJP's Anirban Ganguly shared as recent.
Amid the ongoing elections, a video showing security personnel escorting a man into a vehicle while being followed and attacked by a mob is circulating on social media platforms.
Is this true?: The claim is old as the video is from 2021. Anirban Ganguly was being chased by residents in Illambazar in Birbhum, West Bengal.
Ganguly was a BJP candidate from the Bolpur constituency of the West Bengal Assembly elections in 2021.
How did we find out?: Using relevant keywords, we looked for more videos of the incident.
We came across a video uploaded on Bengali news outlet Sangbad Pratidin’s YouTube channel, dated 29 April 2021.
Here is a comparison between the two clips.
The video title read that it showed an attack on Anirban Ganguly, the BJP candidate for Bolpur, in Illambazar, Birbhum.
We also came across a news report by ABP Ananda from 29 April 2021.
It noted that Ganguly was chased by voters with bamboo sticks. Following this, Trinamool Congress workers were injured in BJP's counter attack.
According to the report, Ganguly met with protests while accompanying voters to the polling booth, leading to an altercation, involving the throwing of stones.
West Bengal State Assembly elections were held between 27 March 2021 to 29 April 2021. The votes were counted on 2 May 2021.
Team WebQoof debunked the same video in 2022 when it was being shared with a different claim. You can read the story here.
Conclusion: Clearly, an old video of locals attacking BJP's Anirban Ganguly is being shared as recent.
