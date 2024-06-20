Old Video From Bangladesh Falsely Shared as One of Bakri Eid in West Bengal

The video is at least a year old and is not from West Bengal.
A video of a housing society, showing streets covered in blood and animal carcasses, has gone viral on social media, where users have claimed that it shows visuals of Bakri Eid or Eid-Ul-Adha being celebrated in the state of West Bengal.
How did we find out the truth?: We noticed that the viral video carried a watermark reading 'Tw/@AshwiniSahaya'.
The video carried a watermark for an X account.
Taking a cue from this, we looked for the account on X, formerly known as Twitter, and came across a profile for one Ashwini Srivastava.
This user had shared the same video on 1 July 2023, mentioning that the video showed Bakri Eid in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
The user had shared the same video almost a year ago.
Geolocating the video: To help identify the specific location, we reached out to fact-checker Tanvir Mahtab Abir from Rumor Scanner Bangladesh, who confirmed that the video was from the country.
He said that the visuals were from the "Shopnonagar residential area of Mirpur, Dhaka," and shared a link to the area's location.
On comparing pictures of this residential area to the viral video, it becomes evident that the video was shot in Mirpur, Dhaka.
Both visuals show the same building in Mirpur, Dhaka.
Conclusion: An old video of people observing Eid-Ul-Adha in Dhaka, Bangladesh has gone viral as a video from West Bengal.
