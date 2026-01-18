Old Images Shared as Recent Visuals of Protest Against Israeli PM Netanyahu

advertisement
A set of four images is going viral on social media platforms with users claiming that they show Israelis protesting on the streets to demand the resignation of its Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
An X (formerly Twitter) premium handle shared the photos with a caption that said, "Today, Israeli people are on roads against #netanyahu! They want him to resign."
What is the truth?: We found that all these visuals are old and do not show recent instances of protest against the Israeli PM. This meant that the viral claim was misleading.
Image 1: On conducting a simple Google Lens search, we found the same visual uploaded in a news report published by BBC in March 2023.
The report talked about Israelis protesting against the government's judicial plans, which would curb the power of courts.
It mentioned that PM Netanyahu said that the move will restore balance between the government's branches.
Image 2: Using the help of 'InVID WeVerify', a Google Chrome extension, we conducted a reverse image search on the second visual. This directed us to a report published by CNN in September 2024.
It said that at least seven lakh people participated in protests, calling for a ceasefire and a settlement on the hostages.
The protests were reportedly held after the Israeli military said that it had recovered the bodies of six hostages, who were killed by Hamas in Gaza.
Image 3: Team WebQoof, using the help of Google Lens, executed a simple reverse image search and found the same visual shared in a report published by Al Jazeera.
It said that tens of thousands of protesters came on the streets of Tel Aviv and other cities to demonstrate against the government's judicial overhaul.
The report mentioned that the bill would reduce the 'reasonability' clause, through which the judiciary can strike down government decisions.
Image 4: Repeating the same process for the fourth visual, we came across a news report shared by National Public Radio (NPR) in March 2025 that carried the same image.
The report said that Israelis took to the streets across the country demanding a deal between Hamas and Israel to release all remaining hostages.
It further said that the protesters are demonstrations against the attempts of the government to weaken the judiciary.
Conclusion: Evidently, all the four images are old and do not show recent visuals of protest against the Israeli PM.
