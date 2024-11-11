Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Old Statement of Nancy Pelosi Shared as Reaction After Donald Trump’s 2024 Win

Old Statement of Nancy Pelosi Shared as Reaction After Donald Trump’s 2024 Win

Pelosi made this statement after the country's Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade judgement.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-Check: This statement is from 2022 after the SC overturned the Roe v. Wade judgement.&nbsp;</p></div>
Fact-Check: This statement is from 2022 after the SC overturned the Roe v. Wade judgement. 

(Source: The Quint) 

A video of Democratic Party leader and former speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi saying, "There’s no use in wishing good morning since it most definitely is not," is going viral on social media platforms.

Those sharing have claimed that she made this remark after Donald Trump's victory in the 2024 US Presidential Elections.

(Source: X/Screenshot) 

Is this claim true?: The claim is misleading.

  • Pelosi made this statement when the country's Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade judgement in 2022.

What we found: We ran a keyword search using Pelosi's statement and came across a video on Facebook by ABC News from 24 June 2022.

  • It was uploaded with the title, "Pelosi responds to Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade."

  • ABC noted Pelosi's remarks about the SC's decision. She further mentioned that it dismantled Americans' rights and had put health and safety at risk.

  • She also mentioned that the Republican-led Supreme Court had reached a radical objective of stripping away a woman's right and reproductive health choices.

  • We also found the politician speech's transcript on her website. The viral remark was the opening statement of Pelosi's speech in 2022.

Here is the statement made by Pelosi in 2022.

(Source: Nancy Pelosi's website/Screenshot) 

  • Several media reports noted Pelosi's statement from the said date. You can read some of them here and here.

  • On 24 June 2022, the SC overturned the historic judgement which stated that the US Constitution protected a right to have an abortion. Following the judgement, the decision of a right to have an abortion was left to the states.

Conclusion: An old statement by Pelosi made after Roe v Wade was overturned is being shared as her remarks following Trump's election as the next President of the USA.

