Old Pics From Italy Viral as 'Japan's Dressing Room After Match With Costa Rica'

Fact-Check | These photographs don't show the condition of Japan's dressing room.
A collage with three photographs of what looks like a football team's dressing room in an messy condition has gone viral on the internet linking it to the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
What is the claim?: The collage was shared with a claim that it shows the condition of Japan's dressing room after its match against Costa Rica that took place on Sunday, 27 November. Japan lost to Costa Rica because of Keysher Fuller's goal in the 81st minute of the match
The context: Japanese players and supporters are known for cleaning the dressing room and the stadium after every match. There were photographs and videos that show a tidied up dressing room and fan cleaning the stadium after their match against Germany, which they won by two goals.
The truth: The photographs are not related to the ongoing FIFA World Cup. The images were from March and it showed the condition of Italy's dressing room after they lost to North Macedonia.
How did we find that out?:
We conducted a reverse image search and found the images published in several Italian news organisations.
According to the news reports, the photographs showed the condition of the Italy's dressing room after their match against North Macedonia.
The report added that Italian defender Leonardo Bonucci had apologised for the state of the dressing room post the match.
Italy lost to North Macedonia, on 25 March, and failed to qualify for the World Cup for a second time in a row.
Conclusion: Old and unrelated images of a messy dressing room were shared with a false claim that it showed the condition of Japan's dressing room after their loss to Costa Rica.
