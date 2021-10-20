2019 Video of Temple Vandalism in Bangladesh Revived Amid Violence

A video of a person vandalising an idol in a temple is being shared on social media as a recent incident that took place in Bangladesh.

The claim comes on the back of of recent incidents of violence being reported from Bangladesh over allegations of desecration of the holy Quran during Durga puja in Comilla.

While reports of vandalism and arson have been emerging from parts of Bangladesh, this video is from February 2019 and has been revived as a recent one.