MP BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma Misidentified as Assam CM

The claim states that he is the CM of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma.
A video of former Madhya Pradesh pro-tem speaker Rameshwar Sharma saying that 'anyone raising anti-India slogans will be crushed' is doing the rounds on social media with the claim that he is Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
However, we found that the claim is false and Rameshwar Sharma is a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Huzur Assembly constituency in Bhopal district of Madhya Pradesh, who has been misidentified as the CM of Assam.
The video is being shared on social media with the claim that reads: 'आसाम के मुख्यमंत्री का सबसे छोटा भाषण जिसमे की उन्होंने सब कुछ कह दिया ! समझिये। ये है नया भारत.'
[Translation: CM of Assam (Himanta Biswa Sarma) said everything in this small speech. This is new India.]
First, the person seen in the video is not Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma but BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma.
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (L), Huzur MLA Rameshwar Sharma (R).
We broke down the video into several keyframes using Google Chrome's InVid WeVerify extension and followed it up with a reverse search. This led us to a news bulletin uploaded on a local channel called INH News on 21 August.
The bulletin identified the MLA as Rameshwar Sharma and carried the same video in which Sharma can be heard saying, "This in India, and you need to follow the Constitution of India. In India's land, if you chant Pakistan Zindabad, you will be destroyed. And if you are so happy with the return of Taliban, why don't you go live in Afghanistan or in Pakistan?"
The comment was made in the backdrop of the Muharram event in Ujjain where the crowd had allegedly raised 'pro-Pakistan slogans'.
Clearly, a video of BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma speaking is being shared as Assam's CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.
