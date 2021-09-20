MP BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma Misidentified as Assam CM

We broke down the video into several keyframes using Google Chrome's InVid WeVerify extension and followed it up with a reverse search. This led us to a news bulletin uploaded on a local channel called INH News on 21 August.

The bulletin identified the MLA as Rameshwar Sharma and carried the same video in which Sharma can be heard saying, "This in India, and you need to follow the Constitution of India. In India's land, if you chant Pakistan Zindabad, you will be destroyed. And if you are so happy with the return of Taliban, why don't you go live in Afghanistan or in Pakistan?"

The comment was made in the backdrop of the Muharram event in Ujjain where the crowd had allegedly raised 'pro-Pakistan slogans'.

Clearly, a video of BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma speaking is being shared as Assam's CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.