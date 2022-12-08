Fact-check: Old Images Used to Push Claim About Rape and Murder in Assam

A collage of three distressing photographs, which shows a dead body inside what appears to be a freezer, is being shared on the internet with a claim that the pictures are of a woman who was killed by a person called 'Gaffar' in Assam.

The posts refer to the Shraddha Walkar murder case giving the said incident a communal colour.

(Note: We have refrained from using any archive links to the pictures due to the distressing nature of the visuals.)