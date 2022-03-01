Old Image Shared as Sikh Community Serving People in Ukraine Amid the Conflict

A photo that shows a food truck serving people is being shared on social media platforms with a claim that it shows the Sikh community in Ukraine feeding people.

This comes in the backdrop of the escalating Russia-Ukraine conflict which has led to people fleeing the war-torn country. As per the latest figure, over 5,00,000 people have fled the country so far.

However, we found that the photo has been on the internet since 2016. Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February 2022, making the photo six years older than the incident it's being shared in association with.