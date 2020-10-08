BJP Leader Shares Old Bihar Image as WB Farmers Supporting Modi

West Bengal BJP leader Dilip Ghosh on 6 October shared an image purportedly from a field in West Bengal to claim that it shows farmers in the state “extending their gratitude towards Prime Minister Modi”. However, the image is neither recent and nor is it from West Bengal. It was shot in July in Bihar’s Kaimur district.

CLAIM

Ghosh claimed that the image is from Puntor village in Dakshin Dinajpur. “Picture taken from Puntor Village of Kumarganj Assembly (Dakshin Dinajpur). Farmers of Bengal, extending their gratitude towards Hon’ble Prime Minister... #BJP4Farmers” (sic), he tweeted.

The picture was subsequently shared by several other Twitter users.

WHAT WE FOUND

A reverse image search on Google directed us to the Outlook photo gallery from 12 July which carried the image with a caption which mentioned that is from Bihar.

“Farm workers put bunches of paddy saplings in a formation that reads "BJP MODI", ahead of Bihar Assembly polls, in Kaimur district of Bihar,” the caption read. Next, we searched the photo archive of the Press Trust of India (PTI) with ‘Kaimur’ as keyword and found that the same image was posted on 12 July.

Evidently, the BJP leader shared an old image from Bihar to claim that it is from the state of West Bengal.

