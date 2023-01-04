Fact-Check: Jane Goodall Didn't Advocate for Depopulation at a WEF Event

The context: Conspiracy theorists have often used "depopulation agenda" in relation with the WEF to claim that global "elites" are planning on decreasing the population by killing them with the COVID-19 vaccines and enslaving the remaining people. Such claims have been debunked by several fact-checking organisations, including The Quint's WebQoof.

The truth: Goodall's comments were taken out of context in the first video and were misrepresented in the second video. Goodall talked about overpopulation, as she has for years, but didn't call for depopulating or killing people.

How did we find that out: