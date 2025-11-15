Did Samrat Choudhary Accuse Nitish Kumar of 'Looting' JDU Workers; Clip Is Old!

advertisement
A clip featuring Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary disparaging Janata Dal (United) leader and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has gone viral on social media following the state assembly elections.
What did he say?: "Nitish Kumar ji has betrayed all the JDU workers. Every JDU worker now knows that Nitish Kumar will be completely finished in 2025."
What we found: At first, we ran a relevant keyword search and found a report by ETV Bharat from featuring a clip of Choudhary.
The clip matched the visuals of the viral video. In this video, Choudhary can be heard saying the contents of the viral clip.
The report stated that Choudhary claimed that Kumar would be “eliminated” in the 2024 and 2025 elections, implying he would lose his position.
He made these remarks, marking a strong challenge within his own party alliance.
We, then, divided the viral video into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.
It led us to the full video on Choudhary’s official Facebook page, shared on 13 September 2023.
The post's caption noted, "Nitish Kumar has duped all the workers of the Janata Dal United. He has been deceiving people for the last 28 years. Even the JDU national president doesn't know who will receive a ticket, and this time he's saying he'll award tickets based on the block president's preferences!" (sic.)
In 2023, the BJP and JDU were political opponents, and Kumar rejoined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) only in , before the Lok Sabha Polls.
In an interview with the Indian Express on 26 October 2025, Choudhary stated that Kumar would remain the CM, should NDA remain in power in the state.
Additionally, the NDA swept the election with 202 of 243 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan collapsed to 35 seats.
Conclusion: An old clip from 2023 showing Choudhary criticising Kumar has been falsely linked to the recent Bihar elections.
