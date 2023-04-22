Old ABP News Opinion Poll on Rajasthan Assembly Elections Viral as Recent

Fact-Check: This video of an opinion poll is from before the 2018 elections and not a recent one.
A news clip from Hindi news channel ABP News has gone viral to claim that, as per a recent opinion poll, Congress leader Ashok Gehlot has come up as people's first choice for the Chief Minister's seat in the upcoming state assembly elections.
Who is making the claim: Several social media users claiming to be linked with the Congress party have been sharing the claim on Facebook and Twitter.
How did we find that out:
First, we noticed that the logo of ABP News in the viral images was old. ABP News changed its logo in December 2020 for all its channels.
We looked for recent opinion polls on the Rajasthan Assembly elections but were not able to find the viral clip.
Upon conducting a further keyword search, we found a video uploaded on the YouTube channel of ABP News on 13 August 2018 that had the viral clip.
This video of ABP News was from before the 2018 Rajasthan assembly elections when Vasundhara Raje of BJP was the Chief Minister.
The viral video can be seen from the 6 to 36 seconds mark in this 53-second video.
A comparison can be seen here.
A comparison of the viral video with the 2018 video.
Conclusion: Clearly, an old video from before the previous assembly elections has gone viral as a recent opinion poll supporting swaying in favour of CM Ashok Gehlot.
