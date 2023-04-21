BJP Leader Shares Rahul Gandhi's Photo With Misleading 'Nandini vs Amul' Claim

The tweet about Rahul Gandhi was shared amid the Nandini vs Amul milk controversy in Karnataka.
(Source: Twitter/Altered by The Quint)
A set of photos showing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is being shared on social media.
The first photo is a tweet by Gandhi, which shows him at a Nandini Milk outlet in Karnataka.
The second one shows Rahul Gandhi at a food stall in a crowded place, with a carton with Amul milk packs in the background.
Who shared the photos?: Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) General Secretary for Andhra Pradesh Vishnu Vardhan Reddy shared the photo, claiming that Gandhi spoke against Amul in Karnataka and showed support for Nandini, but went to a Amul diary in Delhi.
An archive of this tweet can be seen here.
(Archives of more claims on social media can be seen here and here.)
But?: The claim is misleading.
While Gandhi supported Nandini in Karnataka, the second photo shows him visiting a beverage shop near Old Delhi's Jama Masjid.
In that photo, Rahul Gandhi is seen at a stall selling 'Mohabbat Ka Sharbat', a cold drink made with milk, rose syrup, sugar, and watermelon.
How did we find out?: The first screenshot in the text shows a tweet shared by Rahul Gandhi on his Twitter account.
The photo was shared on 16 April with the text 'Karnataka's Pride - NANDINI is the best!'
It showed Rahul Gandhi buying an ice cream cone at a Nandini outlet.
The tweet was shared on 16 April.
The Indian National Congress shared the other photo showing Gandhi holding a slice of watermelon on 18 April.
The tweet read "Mohabbat Ki Sharbat" and showed Gandhi at a crowded spot near Delhi's Jama Masjid area.
In this photo, one can see that the vendor has cartons of Amul milk at his stall.
One can see cartons of Amul milk at the stall.
Media organisations also reported about Gandhi visiting the area near Jama Masjid.
You can watch a video about his visit here.
Mohabbat Ka Sharbat, also known as Sharbat-e-Mohabbat, is a summer drink made with the ingredients such as Rooh Afza, milk, watermelon and sugar syrup. Located near Jama Masjid's Gate 1, opposite Al-Jawahar, this shop is a crowd-favorite during the holy month of Ramadan.
Conclusion: A photo of Rahul Gandhi visiting a beverage stall near Delhi's Jama Masjid area was shared with a misleading claim that he expressed support for Nandini milk in Karnataka but was seen at Amul's outlet in Delhi.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)