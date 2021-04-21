No, NSA Ajit Doval Didn’t Write a Letter Lauding Kumbh Efforts

We ran a keyword search with the text mentioned in the viral letter and came across an article by The Economic Times that had published a PTI report in December 2019.

NSA Ajit Doval had then appreciated the efforts of the Uttar Pradesh government in maintaining peace and communal harmony after the verdict pronounced in the Ayodhya case.

The article mentioned that the letter was addressed to UP Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari and mentioned, “I compliment you for your commendable efforts in handling the situation in Uttar Pradesh following the Ayodhya verdict. I appreciate your pivotal role in maintaining synergy with all the organs of the state and central government and ensuring coordination with the police for maintaining peace and communal harmony.”

Even the viral letter mentions almost the same text with some tweaks.